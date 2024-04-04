Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.92

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.92 and last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 44638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKD. Bank of America raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.95 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

Brookdale Senior Living Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.21). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $754.48 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookdale Senior Living

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter worth $300,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 351,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,516,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,560,000 after acquiring an additional 62,083 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at about $841,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 8.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

