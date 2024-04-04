BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$105.23.

DOO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on BRP from C$99.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their price objective on BRP from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on BRP from C$114.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on BRP from C$105.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on BRP from C$109.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

TSE DOO opened at C$100.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$88.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$92.97. BRP has a twelve month low of C$77.42 and a twelve month high of C$122.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 6.24%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

