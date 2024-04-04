BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target Increased to $137.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Desjardins from $112.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 84.79% from the stock’s current price. Desjardins also issued estimates for BRP’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on BRP from $114.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut BRP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on BRP from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.78.

Get BRP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BRP

BRP Trading Down 0.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

Shares of DOOO opened at $74.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 2.12. BRP has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.