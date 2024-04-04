Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $643.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CABO shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,110.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $550.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Cable One Stock Performance

NYSE CABO opened at $410.96 on Friday. Cable One has a 52-week low of $405.75 and a 52-week high of $768.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $469.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $535.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $10.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.86 by ($2.20). The business had revenue of $411.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.66 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Cable One will post 43.36 EPS for the current year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $93,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cable One

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cable One by 753.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Cable One by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 155,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,484,000 after purchasing an additional 30,831 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Cable One by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 240,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Further Reading

