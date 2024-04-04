Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 30th

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Cal-Maine Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $61.04 on Thursday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $63.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.99.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $703.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.35 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $42,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,999 shares in the company, valued at $225,983.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director James E. Poole sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $167,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,670 shares in the company, valued at $652,469.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $42,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,999 shares in the company, valued at $225,983.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,228 shares of company stock worth $520,122. 13.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 45.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 330.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

