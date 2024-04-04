Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.00 Per Share

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Cal-Maine Foods has a payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ CALM opened at $61.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.99. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $63.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $703.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.35 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at Cal-Maine Foods

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $42,382.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,983.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $57,864.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,570 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,726.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $42,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,999 shares in the company, valued at $225,983.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,228 shares of company stock valued at $520,122. Corporate insiders own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 27,418 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 175,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after buying an additional 101,463 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

See Also

