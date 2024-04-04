Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Receives $11.04 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.04.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Cambium Networks from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Cambium Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Cambium Networks stock opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day moving average of $4.88. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $18.09.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.59). Cambium Networks had a negative net margin of 28.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cambium Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 303.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 22.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 493.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

