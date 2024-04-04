Camelot Portfolios LLC Acquires 1,876 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 456,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSIE stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $34.16. The stock had a trading volume of 177,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,295. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.82.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.