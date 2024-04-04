Camelot Portfolios LLC Acquires Shares of 1,833 iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.49. 591,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,260. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.05. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $141.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

