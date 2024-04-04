Camelot Portfolios LLC Buys 522 Shares of Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Liberty Live Group were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Live Group

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 469,563 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,274,715.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,767,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,747,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,162,408 shares of company stock valued at $154,412,919.

Liberty Live Group Price Performance

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:LLYVA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.86. The stock had a trading volume of 41,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,010. Liberty Live Group has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.15.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

