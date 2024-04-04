Camelot Portfolios LLC Buys 900 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 81.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 35,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $207.81. The stock had a trading volume of 387,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,677. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of -0.02. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $205.26 and a one year high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,929.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky acquired 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 882 shares of company stock worth $202,030 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Sunday, January 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.52.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

