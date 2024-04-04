Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $246,000 Stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 16,775 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE DSM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,757. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $6.03.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

