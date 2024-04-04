Camelot Portfolios LLC Makes New Investment in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,201 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRIM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Shares of PRIM traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.74. 402,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,527. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $47.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

Insider Activity at Primoris Services

In other Primoris Services news, CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $362,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $826,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 217,281 shares in the company, valued at $8,975,878.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,125 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

