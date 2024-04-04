Camelot Portfolios LLC Makes New Investment in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 17,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 127,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.13. 2,127,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,126. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -396.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $50.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,636.21%.

VTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.43.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

