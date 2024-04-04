Camelot Portfolios LLC Purchases New Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 327.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 763.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Blackstone
In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $3,694,498.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 982,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,773,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $3,694,498.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 982,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,773,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,587,168 shares of company stock worth $37,816,476 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on Blackstone
Blackstone Stock Up 0.4 %
Blackstone stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,718,754. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $133.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.18, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.
Blackstone Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.46%.
Blackstone Company Profile
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Blackstone
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.