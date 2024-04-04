Camelot Portfolios LLC Purchases Shares of 3,300 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 49.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,948,000 after buying an additional 4,082,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $323,885,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,040 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2,578.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,292,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $742,125.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,161.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PCAR stock traded up $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $121.73. 671,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,770. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.18. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $125.50. The stock has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.39.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

