Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 11,822 Shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lowered its holdings in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,822 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Sohu.com were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Sohu.com in the first quarter worth $30,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sohu.com by 15,023.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 117,363.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sohu.com by 16.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. 33.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Sohu.com Price Performance

SOHU traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.35. The stock had a trading volume of 43,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,570. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39. Sohu.com Limited has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $14.61.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.13. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $141.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.62 million. Research analysts predict that Sohu.com Limited will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

