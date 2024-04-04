Camelot Portfolios LLC Takes Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.
Insider Activity at ABM Industries
In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 5,465 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $245,323.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,972 shares in the company, valued at $896,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 5,465 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $245,323.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 5,563 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $242,491.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,868,000.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
ABM Industries Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of ABM traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.92. 158,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,523. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $53.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.
ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ABM Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.
ABM Industries Profile
ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.
