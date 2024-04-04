Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Price Target to C$167.00

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A – Free Report) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$85.00 to C$167.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

HPS.A stock opened at C$150.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88. Hammond Power Solutions has a one year low of C$34.82 and a one year high of C$153.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$113.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$85.99.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

