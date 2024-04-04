Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Price Target to C$167.00

Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A – Free Report) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$85.00 to C$167.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Hammond Power Solutions Price Performance
HPS.A stock opened at C$150.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88. Hammond Power Solutions has a one year low of C$34.82 and a one year high of C$153.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$113.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$85.99.
About Hammond Power Solutions
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hammond Power Solutions
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.