Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Barclays

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 0.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. CIBC lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.55.

NYSE CNI traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,902. The stock has a market cap of $83.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 241.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 121.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

