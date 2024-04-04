Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given New C$190.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target increased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$172.00 to C$190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNR. Raymond James raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$184.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$182.29.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CNR

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CNR traded down C$0.36 on Thursday, hitting C$176.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,530. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$143.13 and a 12 month high of C$181.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$112.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$174.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$162.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.06. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 33.43%. The company had revenue of C$4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0022696 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Canadian National Railway

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 488 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$177.40 per share, with a total value of C$86,571.20. In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 488 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$177.40 per share, with a total value of C$86,571.20. Also, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total value of C$342,577.38. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.