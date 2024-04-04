Canal Insurance CO Acquires 28,000 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Canal Insurance CO boosted its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 193.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Woodside Energy Group by 15.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WDS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.11. The company had a trading volume of 180,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,666. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.94. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $25.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

About Woodside Energy Group

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 7%. Woodside Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 89.92%.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

