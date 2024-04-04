Canal Insurance CO Buys 7,219 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Canal Insurance CO increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the quarter. Canal Insurance CO owned approximately 0.13% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KTOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Benchmark raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.25. The company had a trading volume of 50,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,375. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.10. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $21.60.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.39 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $65,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $65,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $121,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 352,641 shares in the company, valued at $6,114,794.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,038 shares of company stock valued at $738,519 over the last ninety days. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.