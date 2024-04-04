Canal Insurance CO Has $11.94 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Canal Insurance CO lessened its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 3.3% of Canal Insurance CO’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 971.4% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
International Business Machines Price Performance
NYSE IBM traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $192.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,026,079. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $176.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70.
International Business Machines Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.
International Business Machines Company Profile
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.
