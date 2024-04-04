Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $406.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $395.82.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $379.52. The company had a trading volume of 86,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.02. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $266.35 and a one year high of $423.92. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,220.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,585,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,571,000 after buying an additional 23,715 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,490,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,645,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,154,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,029,000 after buying an additional 70,119 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,215,000 after buying an additional 436,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,517,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,434,000 after buying an additional 99,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

