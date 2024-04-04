Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $815.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LLY. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $700.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $776.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $742.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $642.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $351.27 and a 1-year high of $800.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.85, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.13, for a total value of $7,827,700.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,123,716,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 180,667 shares of company stock valued at $116,186,189 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,992,890,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,802,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330,815 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53,716.8% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

