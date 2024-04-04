Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Sold by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 41,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 50,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGGR stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,403,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,316. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.82.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

