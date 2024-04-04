Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.92

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.92 and last traded at $25.89, with a volume of 63449 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.71.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGXU. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 57.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

