Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Price Target Raised to GBX 175 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 160 ($2.01) to GBX 175 ($2.20) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.10% from the company’s current price.

Capricorn Energy Price Performance

LON:CNE traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 171.40 ($2.15). The stock had a trading volume of 82,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,183. The company has a market capitalization of £157.69 million, a P/E ratio of -155.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.28. Capricorn Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 109.20 ($1.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 248 ($3.11). The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 135.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 151.91.

Get Capricorn Energy alerts:

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.