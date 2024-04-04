Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Price Target Raised to GBX 175 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 160 ($2.01) to GBX 175 ($2.20) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.10% from the company’s current price.
Capricorn Energy Price Performance
LON:CNE traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 171.40 ($2.15). The stock had a trading volume of 82,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,183. The company has a market capitalization of £157.69 million, a P/E ratio of -155.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.28. Capricorn Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 109.20 ($1.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 248 ($3.11). The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 135.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 151.91.
Capricorn Energy Company Profile
