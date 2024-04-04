Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 10,052 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,052 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. Las Vegas Sands makes up about 0.5% of Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 652,220 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,898,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 698,686 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,264,000 after buying an additional 451,710 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 672,905 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after acquiring an additional 225,351 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 15.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,195 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $386,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.90.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

LVS opened at $53.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.77 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.27.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

