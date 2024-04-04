Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 50,500 BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. BeyondSpring accounts for about 0.0% of Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in BeyondSpring in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in BeyondSpring in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in BeyondSpring in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in BeyondSpring in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of BYSI opened at $3.22 on Thursday. BeyondSpring Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and for treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

