Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock Holdings Cut by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.54. 503,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,720. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.93 and a 1-year high of $116.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.66.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

