Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Trading Up 5.3%

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.02 and last traded at $14.02. Approximately 124,631 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,641,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Cardlytics Trading Up 1.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a market cap of $594.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

In other Cardlytics news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin sold 17,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $120,085.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,361,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,533,727. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cardlytics news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin sold 17,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $120,085.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,361,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,533,727. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $170,577.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,849.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,427 shares of company stock worth $736,095 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardlytics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 220.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

