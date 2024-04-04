CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Bought by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $943,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 8.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,211,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,834,000 after acquiring an additional 542,832 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $544,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 26.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 167,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 34,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 466.7% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 425,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,712,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTRE stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.31. 528,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,109. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a current ratio of 8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 236.73%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

