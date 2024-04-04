CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,488 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in CarMax by 1,081.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 194.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $1,006,567.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $642,830.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $192,574.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $357,849.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,929 shares of company stock worth $2,740,901 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.25.

NYSE:KMX opened at $83.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.20. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.66 and a 52 week high of $88.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

