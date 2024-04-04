Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Has $42,000 Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in 3M by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,033,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,590,533,000 after purchasing an additional 317,483 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in 3M by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,311,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,334,173,000 after purchasing an additional 196,238 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,474,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,203,635,000 after purchasing an additional 619,370 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in 3M by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in 3M by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,535,000 after purchasing an additional 825,223 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $2.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.46. 4,162,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,239,145. 3M has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $95.67. The company has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -47.82%.

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Bank of America dropped their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.10.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

