Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Invests $80,000 in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $81,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC traded down $4.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $247.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,359. The stock has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 67.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.38.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

