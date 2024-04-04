Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Makes New $62,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSPU traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.75. 16,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,171. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.86 and its 200-day moving average is $53.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.27 and a twelve month high of $58.78.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

