Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 257.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 117,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 119,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $228.33. The company had a trading volume of 606,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,996. The company has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $232.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.28.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total value of $5,666,437.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRV

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.