Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Tigress Financial

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Tigress Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CCL. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carnival Co. & from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.47.

CCL opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.36. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

