Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,245,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 446% from the previous session’s volume of 228,125 shares.The stock last traded at $41.69 and had previously closed at $42.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FUN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho started coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.30.

Cedar Fair Trading Down 1.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.41.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $371.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Fair

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,009,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,962,000 after acquiring an additional 19,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,882,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,840,000 after acquiring an additional 324,501 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,516,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,688,000 after acquiring an additional 946,782 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cedar Fair by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,370,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,718,000 after buying an additional 1,130,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Cedar Fair by 313.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,047,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,274,000 after buying an additional 2,310,565 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

