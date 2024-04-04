Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $80.97 and last traded at $80.08. Approximately 1,272,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 4,886,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CELH. Stifel Europe raised their target price on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.10.

Celsius Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 103.13, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.86.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.77 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $9,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,257 shares in the company, valued at $20,993,857.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Celsius news, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $9,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,257 shares in the company, valued at $20,993,857.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 129,658 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $6,157,458.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,413,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,834,808.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,094,783 shares of company stock worth $62,679,671 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $917,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at about $851,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 761.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 190,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,612,000 after purchasing an additional 167,977 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 396.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 21,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Celsius by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 16,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

