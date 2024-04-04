Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ CETX opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.55. Cemtrex has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.29). Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 56.88% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.99) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cemtrex will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cemtrex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CETX Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

