Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Cemtrex Price Performance
NASDAQ CETX opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.55. Cemtrex has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.29). Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 56.88% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.99) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cemtrex will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cemtrex
About Cemtrex
Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cemtrex
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.