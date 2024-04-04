Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Down 7.6%

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.62 and last traded at $16.64. 161,531 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 524,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Certara in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Certara in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Certara from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Certara from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Certara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.64.

Certara Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Certara had a negative net margin of 15.62% and a positive return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $88.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,976,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Certara by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,796,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,743,000 after buying an additional 9,055,874 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Certara by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,652,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,466,000 after buying an additional 626,267 shares during the period. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $169,135,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Certara by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,150,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,974,000 after buying an additional 77,805 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Certara by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,140,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,829,000 after buying an additional 10,429 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Read More

