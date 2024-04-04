Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) traded up 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.80 and last traded at $17.75. 188,551 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 540,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Certara from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Certara from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

Certara Trading Up 5.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average is $15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.63.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $88.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.80 million. Certara had a negative net margin of 15.62% and a positive return on equity of 4.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Certara

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Certara

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Certara by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Certara by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Certara by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Certara by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 45,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Certara by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

