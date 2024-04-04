CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Bought by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 175.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 428.6% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CF Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.19.

CF Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

CF traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.44. The company had a trading volume of 643,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.44. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $87.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.56 and a 200-day moving average of $80.02. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 25.51%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

