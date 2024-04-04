Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.42. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.26. The company has a market cap of $10.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a negative net margin of 91.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

In other news, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 107,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.33 per share, with a total value of $35,475.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,844,398 shares in the company, valued at $608,651.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 139,850 shares of company stock valued at $47,311 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50,054 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP increased its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 82,148 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 194,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Featured Stories

