Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Trading 1% Higher

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.58 and last traded at $72.14. 1,793,905 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 7,587,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.42.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of $126.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.46 and a 200-day moving average of $61.70.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.37%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $4,628,977.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,251,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $4,628,977.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,251,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,198,371.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

