Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.08

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.08 and last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 424767 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CHGG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler Companies cut shares of Chegg to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.22.

Chegg Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.30.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $187.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.94 million. Chegg had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chegg

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,766,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,923,000 after buying an additional 179,401 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 9,410,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,907,000 after buying an additional 2,540,238 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 144.8% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,967,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,635,000 after buying an additional 5,305,250 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chegg by 81.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,940,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,462 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chegg by 14.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,663,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,758,000 after purchasing an additional 337,680 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chegg Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

