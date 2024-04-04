Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $196.78.
A number of research firms have recently commented on LNG. StockNews.com upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.
NYSE LNG opened at $157.94 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $135.30 and a fifty-two week high of $183.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.81. The stock has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.94.
Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The business’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.30%.
Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.
